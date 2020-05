Road closures to facilitate works by Irish Water are in place in Clane town centre.

Main Street is closed at its junction with the Ballingappa Road.

It is also shut between the Prosperous and Millicent Road junctions.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Local access to the Main Street will be limited to the R403 Prosperous Road.

Pedestrian access from all directions will not be affected.

It is expected these closures will be in place for two weeks.

