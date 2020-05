The British Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings says he does not regret travelling 260 miles form London to Durham during the UK lockdown.

He says what he did was reasonable under the circumstances when he thought he and his wife wouldn't be able to look after their child.

He says it was arguable a mistake not to call the Prime Minister to tell him what he was doing.

Mr Cummings told a press conference he believed he was in an exceptional situation;

