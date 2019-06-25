IPA Express Concern Over Tomorrow's Health Workers Strike.

The Irish Patients' Association has expressed its concern about tomorrow's strike by health workers.

10-thousand hospital staff are taking part in the 24 hour stoppage, which will have an impact on services at 38 hospitals nationwide.

Talks between SIPTU, the HSE and Department of Public Expenditure broke down yesterday after they failed to reach an agreement.

Staff such as cleaners, chefs and porters, including those in Naas General Hospital, are downing tools in a dispute over a jobs evaluation scheme.