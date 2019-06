Waterford's branch of Fine Gael has passed a motion of no confidence in its sitting TD John Deasy.

At a meeting in Dungarvan last night, the vote was passed unanimously by councillors, local election candidates and party members.

The meeting was called to discuss Fine Gael's poor showing in the local elections last month.

Mr. Deasy has been a TD since 2002, and has been the Government's special envoy to the US Congress since 2017.