Researchers are warning of 'neck horns' forming on young skulls due to the use of modern technology.

A study from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia examined the effects bending our necks is having on the development of the skelton.

218 x-rays of 18 to 30 year olds were studied and 41 percent had bone growth.

The so-called 'text neck' causes the neck to reverse its curve from a backward curve to a forward curve which can create a strain on the spine.