Leo Varadkar Calls For Tomorrow's Strike To Be Deferred.

The Taoiseach says tomorrow's strike by up to 10,000 health support workers can be averted by bringing the dispute to the Labour Court.

38 hospitals and healthcare facilities will be affected by the 24 hour action - a number of elective procedures will be deferred, while outpatient, laboratory and theatre services will also be reduced.

The strike was announced yesterday after talks between SIPTU and the HSE broke down.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called on the trade union to agree to talks at the Labour Court to ensure no patients are affected by the dispute.