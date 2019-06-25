K Drive

RTÉ's Net Deficit For 2018 Ran To €13 Million.

06/25/2019
Author: Róisin Power
rte_logo.png

Coverage of the Papal Visit, the Presidential Election and FIFA World Cup cost RTE 7.2 million euro last year.

The State broadcasters annual report shows it had a net deficit of 13 million euro in 2018.

RTE described it as 'a challenging year' with a modest increase in total revenue.

 

