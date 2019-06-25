Seven Road Closures Planned For The Coming Months To Facilitate Roadworks.

KCC have announced 7 road closures over the next three months to facilitate roadworks.

This includes the following:



The L7081 Mylerstown will be closed for 15 days.

Alternative Route:

Northbound traffic travelling from Kilmeague to Prosperous on the L7081 will be diverted at Mylerstown along the L7078 to its junction with the R409 at Cock Bridge and continue on the R409 to Downings Cross.

Southbound traffic travelling from Prosperous to Kilmeague on the L7081 will be diverted at Downings Cross along the R409 to its junction with the L7078 at Cock Bridge and continue along the L7078 to Mylerstown.



The L7040 Roseberry will be closed for 10 days.

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling eastbound along the L7038 will be diverted from its junction with the L7040 along the L7038 to its junction with L7041 (Barrettstown Rd.) and continue along the L7041 to its junction with the L7040.

Traffic travelling westbound along the L7038 will be diverted from its junction with the L7040 along the L7038 to the junction with the R416 (Rickardstown) and continue along the R416 to its junction with the L7045 (Byrne’s Cross) and continue along the L7045 to its junction with the L7041 (Barrettstown Rd.) and continue along the L7041 to its junction with the L7040.

Traffic travelling southbound along the L7041 (Barrettstown Rd.) will be diverted from its junction with the L7040 and continue along the L7040 to its junction of the L7038.

The R416 Athgarvan Rd. (Newbridge) 5 days

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling along the R445 or L7041 will be diverted along the R445 to its junction with the L4079 and will continue along the L4079 to its junction with the R416.

Traffic travelling north along the R416 will be diverted along the L4079 from its junction with the R416 to its junction with the R445 before continuing along the R445 to its junction with the R416.

Please note road closure is required during off-peak (evening and night time hours)



Another section of the R416 Athgarvan Rd. (Newbridge) will have diversions in place for 5 days.

Alternative Route:

Northbound traffic travelling north along the R416 from Athgarvan will be diverted via the L7043 to its junction with the R413 and continue along the R413 to its junction with the R445 and continue along the R445 to its junction with the L4079 and continue along the L4079 to its junction with the R416.

Southbound traffic travelling from Newbridge will be diverted along the L4079 from its junction with the R416 to its junction with the R445, and continue along the R445 to its junction with the R413 and continue to its junction with the L7043 and continue along the L7043 to its junction with the R416.

Please note road closure is required during off-peak (evening and night time hours).



The R401 Dunmurray Rd. (Kildare Town) will be closed for 20 days.

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling on the R415 Station Rd. and R413 Melitta Rd. will be diverted via the R415 to its junction with the L70050 and will continue along the L70050 to its junction with the R401.

Traffic travelling south on the R401 will be diverted via the L70050 to its junction with the R415 and continue along the R415 to its junction with the R401.

Traffic travelling the L70151 (South Green Rd.) will be diverted via the L7014 (Friary Rd. and White Abbey Rd.) to its junction with R445 (Claregate St.) and continue along the R445 to its junction with the R413 (Market Square) and continue along the R413 to its junction with the R401.

Traffic travelling along the L70143 (Fire Castle Lane) will be diverted via the L7014 (White Abbey Rd.) to its junction with R445 (Claregate St.) and continue along the R445 to its junction with the R413 (Market Square) and continue along the R413 to its junction with the R401.



The R415 Station Rd. (Kildare) will have diversions in place for 5 days.

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling northbound on the R415 (Station Rd.) will be diverted along the R401 at its junction with the R401/R413 and will continue along the R401 to its junction with the L70050 and continue along the L70050 to its junction with the R415.

Traffic travelling southbound on the R415 (Station Rd.) will be diverted along the L70050 from its junction with the R415 to its junction with the R401 and continue along the R401 to its junction with the R415.

The L7085 Rathernan will be closed 10 days.

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling on the R415 or L7081 will be diverted from Kilmeague via the R415 to Allen Cross and via the L7087.

Traffic travelling on the L7087 will be diverted via the L7087 to Allen Cross and the R415 to its junction with the L7085 in Kilmeague.