KCC Propose New Alcohol Consumption Bye-Laws.

Kildare County Council intend to make bye-laws on alcohol consumption in public places.

The proposed bye-laws will allow the council to serve a notice, specify a fixed fine and in the event that a person does not pay, prosecute.

The measures would be under the Local Government Reform Act 2014, for the control of consumption and possession of alcohol in public places.

The draft proposals may be viewed for 4 weeks from tomorrow.

The closing date for submissions or observations on the proposed bye-laws is 7th August.