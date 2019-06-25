Dublin Midland Hospital Group Advises Patients Of Affected Services Tomorrow.

The hospital group over Naas General has issues a statement ahead of tomorrow's strike.

The Dublin Midland Hospital Group say they regret the industrial action planned by SIPTU, but added that they are continuing to work this evening with the union to ensure minimum disruption to patient services.

The services that will be impacted will vary across the hospital sites, however some patients have been contacted to say their appointments are cancelled.

Other service disruptions include the deferral of some elective inpatient procedures, a reduction of scope procedures and reduced operating theatre activity.

"Patient catering needs will be met in line with contingency arrangements agreed at local level", the group said.

Though emergency departments will remain open they advised that patients to think about their treatment and care options.