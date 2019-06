Kfm Radio have made contact with Gardaí in Leixlip following reports of a car related incident in Celbridge.

Numerous reports say that a 13-year-old has been taken to hospital after an incident at the junction between the Newtown Road and the Dublin Road.

However, no report has been made to Gardaí at this juncture.

If anyone wishes to make contact with Gardaí in relation to this incident, they be contacted at Celbridge Garda Staion on 01 628 8222 or at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.