Small businesses want people to come to the rescue this summer by spending 20 euro more each week on their local main street.

Those promoting the campaign, " Champion Green", say if every Irish adult pitched in, it would add up to a massive cash stimulus of 875 million euro.

It's being backed by the Chambers Ireland, the Small Firms Association, and Retail Excellence Ireland, who say people all over the country need small firms to survive to save their livelihoods.



Stock image: Pexels