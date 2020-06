405 thousand employees are now being supported by the covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Since being launched, 552,200 workers have received a subsidy according to new figures from Revenue.

It says over 62,800 employers have signed up to the scheme, while just under 57 thousand have received payments.

To date, the state has paid out nearly 1.7 billion euro under the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

