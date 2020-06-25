K Drive

Listen: Ministers About To Sign-Off On Plans To Move To Phase 3 Easing Of Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 06/25/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Government Ministers are to sign off on plans to move to phase three of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

The cabinet is holding what will likely be its final meeting in Dublin Castle this evening.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Stock image: Dublin Castle/Pexels

