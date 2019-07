Less than half of community based mental health facilities are in good condition and almost 20 percent of them need urgent maintenance.

A report by the Mental Health Commission also found that 43% of residences have shared bedrooms, denying service users their right to privacy.

It says that the 118 facilities are unregulated, leaving more than 1,200 people with severe mental illness at risk of abuse.

Susan Finnerty is from the Mental Health Commission says many facilities weren't up to standard: