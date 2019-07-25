Listen: KCC Allocated €541,000 For Retrofitting Its Homes.

€25 million in funding has been announced by government to make local authority housing more energy-efficient.

It says the money's part of an ongoing retrofitting programme, and will be used to improve things like insulation and heating systems.

Kildare County Council gets €541,000.

Dublin City Council is to receive 8 million euro under the plan, Limerick City and County Council will get 2.7 million, while Cork City Council will get 1.2 million.

The announcement follows yesterday's report from the Climate Change Advisory Council, which called on government to make greater efforts in tackling the issue.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the funding will be used on homes in need of substantial work: