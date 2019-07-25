The Eleven To Two Show

Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 07/25/2019 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Lecturer in Law at NUIG, Larry Donnelly, Brian Mee of Victor Mee Auctions, former Master of the Curragh Post Office, Seán Sheehy and his assistant of 17 years, Liz Browne.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by John Wall, whose medical card was revoked, despite his terminal cancer diagnosis; its since been reinstated, Naas Labour Cllr., Anne Breen, Clane-Maynooth MD Fianna Fáil Cllr., Daragh Fitzpatrick, Kildare Executive Librarian, Mario Corrigan, Fine Gae Celbridge-Leixlip Cllr., Joe Neville and Sinn Fein TD, Donnchadh O'Laoghaire.

