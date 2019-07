A Kildare councillor is issuing a warning about an extortion scam operating through dating apps.

Two instances in the last six weeks have been reported to Daragh Fitzpatrick.

Both occur after a person has begun chatting to someone on a dating app, and send them sexual videos or images, on request.

Thereafter, the receiver threatens to release the images unless they are paid not to do so.

Clane-Maynooth Cllr., Daragh Fitzpatrick, says one person of whom he is aware has lost €1.500.