Work On €3.3 Million Kildare Enterprise Hub To Begin In September.

: 07/25/2019 - 12:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
construction_site_cranes_pixabay.jpg

Construction of the €3.3 million MERITS Enterprise Hub is scheduled to begin in Naas in September.

The project is supported by a €2 million government grant, and funding of €1.3 million from Kildare County Council.

The facility is a "Mid East Region Innovation Think Space"

MERITS is supported by, among other organisations,  Enterprise Ireland, the Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board, Maynooth University and Skillnets and Industry representatives.

An invitation for tenders for construction of the centre was issued earlier this month.

Building work is scheduled to begin in September/October, and the project will take around a year to complete.

Labour's Emmet Stagg welcomed confirmation from the Minister that construction on the MERITS Building near the Co. Council offices in Naas would commence this September given the clear demand there is in both Kildare and the Mid-East Region from the emerging technology sector for support in their development and the increase in demand from small businesses for support in innovation as identified through the Mid-East Local Enterprise Offices.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

