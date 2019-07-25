Gardai Issue Kildare Weekend Traffic Warning.

Gardai have issued a Kildare traffic warning for this weekend
Volumes on the M7 and M9 are expected to be particularly heavy with spectators travelling to the All Ireland Hurling Semi-Finals.
On Saturday:
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 4pm
Limerick v Kilkenny
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 6pm
Limerick v Kilkenny
On Sunday
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 1.30pm
Wexford v Galway
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 3.30pm
Wexford v Tipperary
Gardai say anyone travelling on the M7 and M9 through Kildare on either day can expect long delays through the workzone