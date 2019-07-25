The Eleven To Two Show

Gardai Issue Kildare Weekend Traffic Warning.

: 07/25/2019 - 12:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai have issued a Kildare traffic warning for this weekend

Volumes on the M7 and M9 are expected to be particularly heavy with spectators travelling to the All Ireland Hurling Semi-Finals.

On Saturday:

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 4pm
Limerick  v  Kilkenny

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 6pm
Limerick  v  Kilkenny

On Sunday

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 1.30pm
Wexford v  Galway

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Throw In: 3.30pm
Wexford v  Tipperary

Gardai say anyone travelling on the M7 and M9 through Kildare on either day can expect long delays through the workzone

