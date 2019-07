The Ryder Cup has been confirmed for Adare Manor in 2026.

It will be the first time in 20-years that the prestigious tournament will have been played on Irish soil.

Adare Manor is owned by Limerick businessman JP McManus who says the tournament will be an opportunity to showcase Ireland on the world stage.

European Director of the Ryder Cup - Guy Kinnings - says after the success of The Open at Portrush last weekend the decision was a no brainer.