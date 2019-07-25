K Country

Kerry Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter Of Father Of One.

07/25/2019
Ciara Plunkett
A Kerry man has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of the manslaughter of a father of one, a year ago.

21 year old Blake Sweeney, from Fertha Drive, Caherciveen, had pleaded not guilty to murdering 33 year old Robert Elston of Lisselton, in the Caherciveen estate, on May 23rd last year.

The jury of seven men and five women took three hours and 36 minutes to deliver their unanimous verdict, at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick.

The court heard Mr Sweeney had a brief romantic liaison with Mr Elston's ex-partner, and this may have been a source of tension between the accused and the victim.

Mr Sweeney, with an address at Fertha Drive, told gardai he stabbed the victim after Mr Elston struck him with a small axe.

The accused showed no emotion after the verdict was delivered and was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, on October 14th.

 

