Dublin City Centre Cultural Quarter Split Over Cost Concerns.

: 07/25/2019 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

A project to build a new City Library in Dublin along with a Cultural Quarter has been split in two over cost concerns.

The City Council had agreed to cover 45% of the bill, but has now been told it's proving too hard to find donors to cover the rest.

It's now agreed to build and pay for a new €80m library at Parnell Square, while facilities including a music centre, conference space and public plaza will happen in stages, once enough money is raised.

Gary Gannon, Chair of Dublin's Arts Committee, says he's disappointed but not surprised by the development:
 

