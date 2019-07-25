K Country

Madigan Can't Answer Certain Bailey Questions Because Of Client Privilege

: 07/25/2019 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach says Culture Minister Josepha Madigan can't answer further questions about her involvement in 'swing-gate' because of client privilege.

The Minister, who's a solicitor by trade, was involved in the initial consultation on Maria Bailey's personal injuries case.

Deputy Bailey tried to sue the Dean Hotel in Dublin after she fell off a swing at the property.

She lost her job as chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee following an investigation into the incident.

Independent Alliance Minister Finian McGrath doesn't believe Josepha Madigan has any further questions to answer about her involvement:

 

