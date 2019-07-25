K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Record Temperatures Recorded Across Europe As Heatwave Continues.

: 07/25/2019 - 17:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
heatwave_and_thermometre.jpg

A heatwave across much of western Europe is leading to more record-breaking temperatures.

It's hit 40 degrees in Paris and 39.4 in the Netherlands.

The UK is also on course for its hottest day ever, with 36.9 degrees recorded at London Heathrow airport.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!