Last Night's Club Results & Details Of Today's Championship Action

It's another busy day in the county club hurling and football championships.

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship: 3 games in St Conleth’s Park

Group A: St Laurence's V Castledermot at 3:00

Group B: Athy V Round Towers at 4:45,

Group D: Sarsfields V Eadestown at 6:30

Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Group B: both games 2pm

Clane V Celbridge in Naas

Éire Óg Corra Choill V Coill Dubh in Hawkfield

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group B:both games in Hawkfield

Two Mile House vs Ellistown, at 3.30, followed by Sallins vs Monasterevan at 5pm

***Kfm will have live updates of today’s games on Sportsbeat between 2pm and 6pm

Last night’s results:

Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship Group A

Ardclough 3-14 Leixlip 1-13

Naas 2-15 Confey 2-11

County star James Burke scored 1-9 of Naas’s first half total of 1-10

Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship: Éire Óg Corra Choill 3-16 Kill 1-9

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group D: Kilcullen 1-7 Nurney 0-9

Tom Cross Coaches Junior Football Championship Section A: Rheban 1-15 Grangenolvin 0-10

Maynooth University Town lost 4 nil to Cork City in the FAI Cup 2nd round last night.

Town held Cork to one goal in the first half, but Cork scored 3 times in the final quarter.

The holders, who are going for 3 in a row, haven’t lost a game in the competition since the final in 2015

Leixlip Utd played a scoreless draw with Home Farm in their opening Leinster Senior League game in Leixlip last evening.

In the Premier League today:

12:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

3pm:

Arsenal v West Ham United

Bournemouth v Everton

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

Southampton v Leicester City

5:30 Liverpool v Brighton

Regular updates from every match venue tomorrow and Sunday, and every weekend

In the KDFL Senior Cup Quarter Final today: Kildare Town v Rathangan, 6.30pm

Padraig Harrington is just two shots off the lead at the Czech Masters.

The three-time Major-winner shot a 68 to go 10-under par and a share of third.

At Mondello, three more rounds of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship builds will be decided today and tomorrow.

Yamaha R1 rider Richie Ryan is the favourite to win the title, as he’s had eleven successive victories since Round 5.

The All Ireland winning Kildare Under 20s football team has been invited to the Curragh races today to celebrate their recent success.

A presentation will be made and a race will be named in their honour.

