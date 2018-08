There are alterations to Kildare's rail service today, arising from the Pope's visit to Ireland

Irish Rail says a normal Saturday service is operating, with additional capacity.

It adds that extra trains will be on the Maynooth line, before and after events in Croke Park.

Customers heading to the Papal procession through Dublin city centre are advised to travel as early as possible.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Barry Kenny says extra trains will be laid on: