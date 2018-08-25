Listen Live Logo

The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Lloyds Pharmacy Workers Take To Picket Lines Today

: 08/25/2018 - 09:49
Author: Laura Donnelly
mandate_trade_union_logo.png

The Mandate trade union is threatening nine more days of strike action by Lloyds Pharmacy workers.

Hundreds of staff will take to the picket lines at 40 stores today, including Main St., Baltinglass, in a dispute over pay and conditions.      

The row between unions and management is now in its ninth week.
 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!