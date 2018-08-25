Listen Live Logo

Man Arrested Following Drugs And Firearm Seizure In Co Clare

: 08/25/2018 - 10:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
A man has been arrested after a drugs and firearm seizure in County Clare.

It is after a house and lands were searched at Kilmurray in Sixmilebridge yesterday.

During the search Gardaí found a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5 kilos of Cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1 kilo of Cannabis Herb with a street value of €20,000.

As part of the operation a car was stopped and searched at Tulla Road, Ennis and half a kilo of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was discovered.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation is continuing and further searches are being carried out today.

