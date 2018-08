The Taoiseach has described the the Magdalene Laundries, mother and baby homes and the adoption scandals in Ireland as a stain on the state.

In a speech at Dublin Castle he has said there can only be zero tolerance for those who abuse innocent children or who facilitate that abuse.

Leo Varadkar was speaking at a state reception for Pope Francis who is on a 2 day visit to Ireland.

He described what happened as a history of sorrow and shame and he called on the Pope to listen to victims: