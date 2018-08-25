Listen Live Logo

Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen: Survivors Of Clerical Sex Abuse Criticise Pope's Speech

: 08/25/2018 - 15:10
Author: Laura Donnelly
pope_francis_leo_rolling_news.jpg

Survivors of clerical sex abuse have criticised the Pope's speech for not going far enough.

Campaign groups have labelled Pope Francis' remarks on the issue as a wasted opportunity.

Our Political Correspondent Sean Defoe reports from Dublin Castle.

15pope.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!