44% Of Doctors Turning Away New Patients.

: 08/25/2019 - 10:25
Author: Eoin Beatty
44 percent of doctors surgeries are turning away new patients.

A survey of 336 GP practices by the Sunday Independent's found 148 are operating at full capacity.

It found rural areas in the south west and Dublin commuter belt counties are worst affected.

