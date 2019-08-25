Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Temporary Closure of Roads on M7 Westbound J11-J12 Tonight.

: 08/25/2019 - 10:27
Author: Eoin Beatty
m7_sign.png

 

The M7 Westbound (Overnight Closures) between Junction 11 (M7/M9 Diverge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge)
Dates of the closure:                                                          Hours of Closure:

Sunday/Monday      25 to 26 August 2019                                                                            9.00p.m. to 06.30a.m.

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

It is expected that the works will take only one night but an additional closure has been booked in case of unforeseen delays and/or poor weather.

Diversion route:

Divert from the M7 at Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge), continue along the M9 until Junction 2 (Kilcullen). Traffic should take a left turn at the top of the slip road and proceed towards Kilcullen, using the R448, until the junction with the R413. Traffic should take a left turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R413, rejoining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access will be allowed at all times.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!