Man Seriously Injured In Assault In Tallaght Last Night.

A man's been seriously injured in an assault in Dublin last night.
It happened in the Killinarden estate in Tallaght.
The man was found by a passer-by in the Killinarden Estate in Tallaght just after 11 o'clock last night.
He had serious head injuries.
Gardaí took him to Tallaght Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition today.
The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
They've also set up an incident room at Tallaght Garda Station.