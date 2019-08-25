Man Seriously Injured In Assault In Tallaght Last Night.

A man's been seriously injured in an assault in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Killinarden estate in Tallaght.

The man was found by a passer-by in the Killinarden Estate in Tallaght just after 11 o'clock last night.

He had serious head injuries.

Gardaí took him to Tallaght Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition today.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They've also set up an incident room at Tallaght Garda Station.