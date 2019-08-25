Planning Approved for Temporary Accommodation at Naas Community College - Welcomed By Emmet Stagg.

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed the decision by Kildare Co. Council on 20th August to grant planning permission for the provision of temporary accommodation at Naas Community College, Craddockstown, Naas.

Mr. Stagg stated that the Temporary Accommodation to be provided includes a unit accommodating 10 classrooms along with two science laboratories, a General Purpose Hall and toilets, and will deal with the lack of school places in the current school.

Further information had been sought on July 3rd in relation to the planning application which was responded to on July 26th which led to the positive decision by the Council on August 20th.

In relation to permanent accommodation for the New Naas Community College at Millennium Park, Mr. Stagg stated that work should commence on the new building by this November, with completion in time for September 2021.

Concluding Labour's Emmet Stagg reiterated that it was regrettable that planning was not sought sooner but KWETB can now work towards providing the Temporary Accommodation to relieve the pressure on school places.

