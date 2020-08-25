The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Gardai Seize Motorbike, Untaxed For 449 Days.

: 08/25/2020 - 09:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett

Kildare Gardai have seized a motorbike, which hadn't been taxed for 449 days.
 
The bike was intercepted on the R407, and it was also found that the driver was uninsured.

Gardai say "proceedings have commenced for the offending driver."

 
Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

