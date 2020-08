Two men have been charged in relation to incidents of robbery and dangerous driving on the M1 in Dundalk on Sunday.

Gardai signalled for a car to stop on the motorway shortly after 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after, a patrol car was rammed and took off at speed, shortly after Gardai exited the vehicle.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in relation to the incident and will appear before Trim District Court this morning.