Half Of Consumers In Ireland Have Lost Money Because Of Covid 19.

Half of Irish consumers have lost money due to cancellations because of Covid-19.

The average loss is almost 700 euro, just behind consumers in Belgium and the Netherlands.

A global study by N26 bank finds 80 per cent of people surveyed were forced to cancel or postpone major purchases or life events, like weddings, because of the pandemic.

Irish people have saved an average of 1896 euro for plans which ended up being cancelled, while they lost an average of €694 as a result of the changes.

