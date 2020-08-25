The Eleven To Two Show

Naas MD Cathaoireach Says He Will Not Ask Cllr. Who Holidayed In Spain To Resign.

: 08/25/2020 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Cathaoirleach of the Naas Municipal District says he will not ask Social Democrat Cllr., Bill Clear, for holidaying in Spain in July, and not self-isolating thereafter.

Fine Gael Cllr., Fintan Brett, does acknowledge that the vacation was a "mistake".

Cllr. Clear and his family were tested for Covid 19 within three days of their return, and all tests were negative.

The councillor restricted his movements on his return, but did not self isolate.

He is to outline the circumstances of his vacation to the party's National Executive and and any "further actions" will be at the discretion of that executive.

In a statement to Kfm on Friday, he notes his resignation as Deputy Mayor on the Municipal District.

Independent Cllr., Seamie Moore and Labour Cllr,. Anne Breen both say he should resign his seat.

Cllr. Fintan Brett, Mayor of the Naas MD, speaking to Kildare Today says he does not agree.

