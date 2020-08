Kildare LEO is holding a webinar on Covid 19 supports for businesses in the county on Thursday.

It will be delivered by Zoom, and will contain information on the temporary wage subsidy, government financial supports and other sources of finance.

It will feature speakers from:

Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation

Local Enterprise Office

Enterprise Ireland

County Kildare Chamber

Microfinance Ireland

Intreo Office

Kildare Fálite

Places can be booked here