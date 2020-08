4 men are due in court this afternoon in connection with ATM thefts in Cavan, Monaghan and Meath last year.

It follows ongoing investigations into the attempted theft of cash machines in Virginia, and Castleblaney and the seizure of cash at an address in Moynalty.

The 4 suspects aged in their 20s and 30 were arrested in the early hours of this morning.

They are due before the Special Criminal Court this afternoon.

File image: RollingNews