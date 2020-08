The Army Bomb Disposal Unit is carrying out an assessment of the scene at the Department of Health.

A suspicious package was delivered to the building on Baggot Street Lower in Dublin, and all staff were evacuated at lunchtime.

The Defence Forces says its team from Cathal Brugha Street is attending the scene, after receiving a call from gardai at 1.30pm.

Gardai and the fire service are also at the scene.