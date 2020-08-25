Former Kildare TD Apologise For Attending Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner.

Two former Kildare TDs have apologised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway last week.

Gerry and Áine Brady hosted a table of 10 at the controversial event.

Mrs Brady, a former Junior Minister, and a Kildare TD between 2009 and 2011, is currently CEO of Third Age.

“I am disappointed that my actions may have distracted from the tremendous work that the organisation does, and I will re-double my efforts to ensure that these programmes will continue to deliver positive outcomes for older people and communities in Ireland,”

File image: Áine Brady/RollingNews