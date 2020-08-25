K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Former Kildare TD Apologise For Attending Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner.

: 08/25/2020 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
aine_brady_2009_rollingnews.jpg

Two former Kildare TDs have apologised for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway last week.

Gerry and Áine Brady hosted a table of 10 at the controversial event.

Mrs Brady, a former Junior Minister, and a Kildare TD between 2009 and 2011, is currently CEO of Third Age.

“I am disappointed that my actions may have distracted from the tremendous work that the organisation does, and I will re-double my efforts to ensure that these programmes will continue to deliver positive outcomes for older people and communities in Ireland,”

File image: Áine Brady/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!