A principal says it’s been very tricky getting the classroom ready for the reopening of schools

After an almost six month absence, schools are beginning to reopen this week with some students back today.

Health officials says a child shouldn't go to school if they have a temperature or cough but the odd sniffle and sneezing is ok.

Principal of Colaiste Bhride in Carnew in Co Wicklow, Linda Dunne, says huge efforts have been made to reopen.

File image: RollingNews