Listen: Status Yellow Rainfall Warning Remains In Effect In Kildare.

: 08/25/2020 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The midlands, including Kildare, is to expect heavy rain this evening as Storm Francis moves North-East.

Southern counties were worst affected overnight and this morning with severe flooding in many counties.

An orange rain warning is in place until 6 this evening for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

A yellow rain warning is in place for the rest of the country until 9, including Kildare.

There's yellow wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow until 7pm.

Gavin Gallagher from Met Eireann says there are warnings for the entire country:

File image: Rainfall over Newbridge/RollingNews

