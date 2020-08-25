Listen: Consumer's Association Says Anyone Still Waiting On Air Fare Refunds Should Contact Aviation Regulator.

Anyone still looking for a refund for cancelled flights due to the covid-19 pandemic should contact the aviation regulator.

That's according to the Consumers Association after a new survey revealed half of Irish people have lost almost 700 euro after cancelling plans this year.

Nearly two-thirds of people who responded to the N26 survey said they were planning on going abroad in 2020.

CAI Chairman Michael Kilcoyne says its been a frustrating time for passengers with many still looking for refunds for cancelled holidays: