K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Consumer's Association Says Anyone Still Waiting On Air Fare Refunds Should Contact Aviation Regulator.

: 08/25/2020 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
consumers_association_of_ireland_logo.png

Anyone still looking for a refund for cancelled flights due to the covid-19 pandemic should contact the aviation regulator.

That's according to the Consumers Association after a new survey revealed half of Irish people have lost almost 700 euro after cancelling plans this year.

Nearly two-thirds of people who responded to the N26 survey said they were planning on going abroad in 2020.

CAI Chairman Michael Kilcoyne says its been a frustrating time for passengers with many still looking for refunds for cancelled holidays:

newstalk1620636.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!