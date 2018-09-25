K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Hose-Pipe Ban Lifted.

: 09/25/2018 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hose_pipe_mans_hand.jpg

The hose pipe ban, in Kildare and 15 other counties, has been lifted today.

The restriction was put in place earlier this year to help replenish levels at a number of reservoirs.

However, Irish Water says increased rainfall means it's now able to lift the ban.
 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!