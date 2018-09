Up to 2,000 construction jobs are being generated during the building of Lidl's €100 million distrubution hub in Newbridge.

The sod was turned on the site today.

Once completed, the centre will be equivalent in size to three Aviva stadia

It will create 100 new full-time positions, adding to the 250 staff already employed in the existing Newbridge distribution centre.

The hub is expected to be completed by November, 2019

Image: official sod turning at Lidl's distribution hub, Newbridge, today.