Clane Main Street Will Be Closed Overnight.

: 09/25/2018 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In Kfm traffic and travel news.

Clane Main Street will close tonight, for resurfacing works.

Kildare County Council says the closure will begin at 8pm, and won't be lifted until 6am on Wednesday morning.

Diversions will be in place, and delays are to be expected

 

