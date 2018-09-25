Listen: PAC Member Says The Public Have A Right To Know How Presidential Spending Is Reviewed.

A member of the Public Accounts Committee says people have a right to know the President's spending is being reviewed

The PAC, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, has been told that the President receives a payment of €317,000 a year.

How that money is spent can't be examined by the public spending watchdog or the government.

The President's office says it's spent on things like state dinners and other functions held in the Áras.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry believes more accountability is needed: